 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate

Funerals pending for July 1

ALLEN, Terry L., 84, Decatur, died Saturday (June 25, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

DANIELS, Harold “Harry”, Jr., 72, Clinton, died Wednesday (June 29, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

HART, Tammy, 62, died Wednesday (June 29, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

KOONCE, Mary, 91,  Niantic, died Wednesday (June 29, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

McCLELLAND, Charles, 88, Decatur, died Thursday (June 30, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

STERN, Zettie, 92, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 29, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

WELCH, Hubert M., 85, Decatur, died Thursday (June 30, 2022).  Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

WILLIAMS, Deiante M., 18, Decatur, died Tuesday (June 28, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News