Funerals pending for July 27

FRANK, Peter W., 97, Decatur, died Monday (July 25, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

McKINNEY, Zeke, 44, Cowden, died Monday (July 25, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

POWELL, Charles Edward, 65, Decatur died Friday (July 22, 2022).Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

