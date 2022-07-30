 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for July 31

BAKER, Ronald Baker, 74, Neoga, died Wednesday (July 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MERLIE, Iantha “Joy”, 90, Westville, died Thursday (July 28, 2022). Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, Westville, IL.

WIRTH, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Alexander, 56 Bement, died Thursday (July 28, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement. 

 

