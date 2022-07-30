Funerals pending for July 31

BAKER, Ronald Baker, 74, Neoga, died Wednesday (July 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
MERLIE, Iantha “Joy”, 90, Westville, died Thursday (July 28, 2022). Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, Westville, IL.
WIRTH, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Alexander, 56 Bement, died Thursday (July 28, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.
