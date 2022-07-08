 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for July 9

DECHERT, Marilyn, 89, Decatur, died Friday (July 8, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

GOFF, Darrell, 85, Decatur,  died Friday (July 8, 2022). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

