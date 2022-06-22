 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for June 23

ALLEN, Etta Mary, 75, Decatur, died Monday (June 13, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

BAILEY, Adele, 88, Decatur, died died Monday (June 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HOKE, Sharline, 71, Clinton, died Monday (June 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

KESSLER, Carolyn Jean, 84, Stewardson, died Tuesday (June 21, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.

SPLIVALO, Crystal, 36, Decatur, died Monday (June 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

WANTLAND, Hildred, 102, Macon, died Monday (June 20, 2022). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

WORKMAN, Kirk, 60, New Berlin, died died Tuesday (June 21, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

