ETCHISON, Stanley, 71, Mount Pulaski, died Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
FORAN, Kelly, 59, died Thursday (June 8, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
KLUNICK, Margaret, 91, died Sunday (June 4, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Decatur.
LUTZ, Jerry Dean, 51, Decatur, died Wednesday (June 7, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
PERRY, James Michael “Jim”, 73, Findlay, died Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
TOMLINSON, Verla M., 92, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (June 6, 2023). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
WATKINS, David William, Jr., 54, Argenta, died Monday (June 05, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.