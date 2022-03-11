 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for March 12

BELTON, Deloris Jean, 83, Decatur,  died Wednesday (March 9, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

ETHERTON, Kenneth B. “Kenny”, 73, Assumption, died Thursday (March 10, 2022). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

JEPPSON, Jaclyn, 51, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 9, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

NOBLET, Kenneth, 72, died Thursday (March 10, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

PRYDE, Jason M., 54, of Decatur, died Tuesday (March 8, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.

RANDLE, Willie, 62, died Friday (March 11, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

