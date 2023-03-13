BOWERS, Raymond Douglas, 75, Decatur, died Thursday (March 9, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
DEPICK, Tara, 32, died Friday (March 10, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
DUGGAN, Jane Ann, 76, died Thursday (March 9, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
FERIOZZI, Louis, 89, Decatur, died Sunday (March 12, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
GHAST, Russell, 81, Decatur, died Sunday (March 12, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
MORRIS, Phyllis, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (March 11, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
SUTER, Marsha, 77, Herrick, died Friday (March 10, 2023). Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick.
WAGAHOFT, Mary, 78, Decatur, died Monday (March 13, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
