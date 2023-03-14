ALGER, Kenneth, 83, Springfield, died Saturday (March 11, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
ALLEN, Fredrick, 74, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 8, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
POE, Ed, 85, Pana, died Monday (March 13, 2023). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.
SQUIRES, Demmon, 48, Springfield, died Sunday (March 12, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
TAYLOR, Leanne, 87, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 7, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
WEHRLE, Randall “Randy”, 72, Decatur, died Monday (March 13, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
