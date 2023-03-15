BECHTELL, James L., 90, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 15, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
EVANS, Christina D., 67, Decatur, died Friday (March 10, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
HARDING, Cynthia Lynne, 65, of Decatur, died Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Decatur.
JONES, Fredrick L., 87, Peoria, died Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
SUTTON, Donald H., 87, Herrick, died Wednesday (March 15, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
SUTTON, LaTerrica, 40, Decatur, died Sunday (March 5, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
THOMAS, Janiah B., 20, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 8, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
