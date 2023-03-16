BRITT, Richard O., 64, Decatur, died Thursday (March 16, 2023). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
GROVES, Ruth Ann, 84, died Thursday (March 16, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
KOSLOFSKI, Richard C., 80, Decatur, died Monday (March 13, 2023). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
KORTKAMP, Roy, 83, Jacksonville, died Thursday (March 16, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
LOCKWOOD, Tery, 68, Springfield, died Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
STROHL, William Wayne, Sr., 83, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 15, 2023). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
