BUTCHER, Kenneth Wayne, 91, of Oreana, died Thursday (March 9, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
DICKSON, Eva Jane, 64, Decatur, died Monday (March 13, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
FINLEY, Ronald D., 89, Decatur, died Thursday (March 16, 2023). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
HETZER, Glenn W., 70, Effingham, formerly of Ramsey, died Sunday (March 12, 2023). Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign.
SANDERS, Everland Jones, 67, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
