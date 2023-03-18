HOSIER, Donald Gene, 72, Decatur, died Thursday (March 16, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
JELKS, Adonia, 86, Decatur, Friday (March 17, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
JONES, Linda, 61, Cowden, died Friday (March 17, 2023). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.
NUZZI, Darlene, 64, Decatur, died Saturday (March 18, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
SHORT, Andrew C., 35, Heyworth, died Tuesday (March 14, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Brittany R.
- Funeral
- Decatur
- Billy
- Bloomington
- Robert E. Jr.
- Beecher City
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Henry F.
- Michelle Annette
- Evey
- Richard B.
- Duane Allen
- Cheryl I.
- Moon Rock
- Shelbyville
- Roberts
- Bailey
- James Edward Sr.
- Randolph
- Lindsay
- Gene Louis
- Tammy
- Melissa Ann
- Jerry Allen
- Ella Mae Bates
- Rodney L.
- Marilyn
- Terry Lynn
- Josephine
- Tennessee
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Frank
- Peter W.
- Funeral Home
- Strasburg
- Joy
- James E.
- Mount Zion
- Helen E.
- Jones
- Steven
- Cameron
- Central Cremation Center
- Infant
- Irene G.
- Dustin
- Houltzhouser
- Marion Lee
- Hill
- Davis
- Nancy Lee
- Arndt
- Annette
- Lavette P.
- Greg O.
- Cremation Services
- Bennie D.
- Jeffrey Walter
- Craig
- Patricia Lynne
- Richard Alan
- Jon Robert
- Diana Sue
- Pend
- Padrutt
- William E.
- Marjorie L.
- Jeff Alan
- Katherine
- Georgia Lea
- Cremation
- Himstedt
- Ontario
- Cheryl Ray
- Lucille
- Mary E.
- Stanley E.
- Kramer
- Marilynn
- Industry
- Poetry
- Politics
- Heraldry
- Restaurant Industry
- Religion
- Ethnology
- Finance
- Banking
- Watercraft And Nautical Navigation
- Rowing
- Technical Terminology
- Botany
- Card Games
- Sports
- History
- Sociology
- Technology
- Mechanics
- Ornithology
- Zoology
- Hydrography
- Trade
- Animal Slaughter
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.