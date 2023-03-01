JOHNSON, James, 67, Decatur, died Tuesday (Feb. 28, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
REYNOLDS, John, 84, Decatur, died Monday (Feb. 27, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
