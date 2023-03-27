CADWALLADER, Betty Ruth, 97, Decatur, died Thursday (March 23, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
CHRISPEN, William “Bill”, 64, Hallsville, died Saturday (March 25, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
LINDNER, Leon, 57, Springfield, died Friday (March 24, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Decatur.
LOYD, Kaylee Marie, 5 months, died Thursday (March 23, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Decatur.
McCULLOUGH, Frances, 84, Latham, died Friday (March 24, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Decatur.
McKINNEY, Gerald, 75, died Sunday (March 26, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
MORSTATTER, Mariann,65, died Saturday (March 25, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
STEWART, Silas, 83, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 22, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
