ARNDT, Dorothy, 91, Sprinfield, died Tuesday (March 28, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
CASON, Rita S., 67, Decatur, died (March 21, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
GIPSON, Pearlean, 95, Decatur, died (March 27, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
GLISPIE, Marcilla, 33, Vandalia, died Saturday (March 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
KNELLER, Julie Ann, 60, Shelbyville, died Sunday (March 26, 2023). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
LEWSADER, Ralph, 68, Champaign, died Saturday (March 25, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
OWEN, Victor, 73, Decatur, died Monday (March 27, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
