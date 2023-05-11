CARDENAS, Maria Albertina, 91, Decatur, formerly of Venezuela, died Monday (May 8, 2023). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
MILLER, Cathy, 62, Argenta, died Wednesday (May 10, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
NEAL, Brian Keith, 55, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 3, 2023). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
RUSCIOLELLI, Retta, 85, Riverton, died Tuesday (May 9, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
WALKER, William "Billy", Jr., 41, Decatur, died Wednesday (May 10, 2023). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.