Funerals pending for May 30 May 29, 2023 1 hr ago Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HORNE, Donald, 94, Sullivan, died Saturday (May 27, 2023). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Tags Mount Zion Perry Decatur Helen Jeanne Fletcher Recreation Center Funeral Cemetery Christianity Religion Ethnology Zoology Literature Politics The Bible Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story