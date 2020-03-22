Funerals pending for Monday, March 23, 2020
Funerals pending for Monday, March 23, 2020

ELAM, Loyd E., 81, Lincoln, Saturday (March 21, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

JOYNER, Anthony Lynn "Tony," 64, Springfield, formerly of Decatur, March 17, 2020. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

