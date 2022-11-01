 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Nov. 1

ALEXANDER, Jerry "Scotty", 73, Decatur, died Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

JOURNEY, Richard, 68, Charleston; died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.  

NANCE, Terry Lee, 59, Decatur, died Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022); Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

RODGERS, Kyle, 39, Oreana, died Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

TRAVIS, Kyla, 65, Springfield, died Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022); Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

