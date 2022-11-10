Funerals pending for Nov. 11

JACKSON, Linda Lou, 79, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
REIDER, Anthony Wayne, 45, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
WILLS, Jane Anne, 79, Clinton, died Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
