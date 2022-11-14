 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending

Funerals pending for Nov. 15

BAUER, Barbara Lee, 69, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

BELLAH, Aileen Agnes, 94, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

CHILDS, Mary Ann, 71, Decatur, died Thursday (Nov. 10, 2022). Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Decatur.

JENKINS, Lonnie, Sr., 71, Decatur, died Wednesday (Nov. 9, 2022). Walker Funeral Service and Chapel, Decatur.

REMMERS, Betty Virginia "Ginny", 95, Monticello, died Saturday (Nov. 12, 2022). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.

