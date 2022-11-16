Funerals pending for Nov. 17

ARMSTRONG, Jacqueline, 61, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov. 12, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
BRATTON, Jack, 39, Decatur, died Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
BRAY, Bret, 34, Jacksonville, died Saturday (Nov. 12th, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
DAMEKAS, Michael, 50, Effingham, died Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
ENGLAND, Jo Ann, 77, Ramsey, died Sunday (Nov. 13, 2022). Kennedy & Sons' Wallace-Carroll, Herrick.
HALL, Sonna Lou, 86, died on Sunday (Nov. 13, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
PLATO-WHITELOW, I’Lya Dior Rose, infant, born and died on Tuesday (Nov. 8, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
RICHARDSON, Phyllis Ann, 89, Decatur, died Sunday (Nov. 13, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.