Funerals pending for Nov. 18

KRAMER, Jeff Alan, 59, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 14, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
MONSON, Marjorie L., 63, Decatur, died Monday (Nov. 14, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
PACHOLSKI, Mary, 75, Deland, died Wednesday (Nov. 16,2022). Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand.
SMITH, Norma Jean, 94, Beecher City, died Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.
