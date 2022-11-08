Funerals pending for Nov. 9

HUBBARD, Kathy E., 67, Kenney, died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
LaDEW, Vona J., 88, Delavan, formerly of Waynesville, died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
MAGLONE, William L. Sr., 71, Blue Mound, died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
STIVERS, Robert W., 73, Decatur, died Friday (Nov. 4, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
TAYLOR, Aaron, 89, Decatur, died Saturday (Nov 5, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
