Funerals pending for Oct. 1

COVEY, Brian Scott, 53, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 28, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

EDWARDS, Joseph A., 73, Clinton, died Wednesday (Sept. 28, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

GRIMM, John E., 77, Chatham, died Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). Staab Funeral Home, Springfield.

WADE, Charles L., 78, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

