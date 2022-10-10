 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Oct. 11

ASKINS, Marcella, 63, died Monday (Oct. 10, 2022).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

JUNKERT, Sue Carol, 85, Clinton, died Friday (Oct. 7, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

LONGDEN, Bennie D., 89, Taylorville, formerly of Owaneco, died Friday (Oct. 7, 2022). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville. 

MATEY, Doris V., Oreana, died Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

MILLER, Bruce, 68, Beecher City, died Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

REED, Sheila, 69, Windsor, died Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News