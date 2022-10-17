Funerals pending for Oct. 18

COLEMAN, Cornelia, 75, Sullivan, died Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
MALTBY, Lucas, 29, Clinton, died Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
MUEHLEBACH, Phyllis, 85, Decatur, died Friday (Oct. 14, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
PHEGLEY, David B., 61, of Shelbyville, died Tuesday (Oct. 11, 2022); Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
