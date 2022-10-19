 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Oct. 20

HEATH, Joyce Ann, 78, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

LUNA, Frank, Sr.  70, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

PHELPS, Cynthia Phelps, 46, Oreana, died Tuesday (Oct. 18, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

RHODE, Marjorie, 70, Chenoa, died Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

