Funerals pending for Oct. 23

GRESHAM, Faye, 94, Atlanta, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Quiram--Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

JORDAN, Stephen J., 69, Moweaqua, died Friday (Oct. 21, 2022). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

