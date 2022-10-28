Funerals pending for Oct. 29

GOODALL, Thomas William, 60, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 26, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
HARLAN, Mark, 69, Pana, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
NEWBERN, Ethel M., 74, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
TAGUE, Mavon, 84, Mount Zion, died Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.
