Funerals pending for Oct. 6

FRY, Daisy, 85, Stewardson, died Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022). Brummerstedt Funeral Home, Stewardson.
HENN, Thomas Henn, 78, Assumption, died Monday (Oct. 3, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
KRALL, Carl, 68, Decatur, died Tuesday (Oct. 4 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
McKINNEY, Robert E., 80, Clinton, died Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
SNOW, Erica Snow, 40, Decatur, died Monday (Oct. 3, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
PERRY, Torressa S., 46, Decatur, died Sunday (Oct. 2, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.