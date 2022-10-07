 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Oct. 8

CRABTREE, Bonnie, 73, Decatur, died Thursday (Oct. 6, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HACHA, Teresa, 65, Decatur, died Wednesday (Oct. 5, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News