Funerals pending for Saturday, April 4, 2020

CLARK, Debra K., 65, Decatur, died Friday (April 3, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

KOEHLER, Jodi, 57, Lincoln, died Thursday (April 2, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

LOY, Timothy D., 59, Lerna, died Thursday (April 2, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor. 

ZUMWALT, Betty J., 88, Monticello, died Thursday (April 2, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

