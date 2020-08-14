You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020
BEASLEY, Ronald "Petie", 61, Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KELLER, Clinton Joe, 79, Decatur, died Thursday (Aug, 13, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

OVERBY, Paul E., Jr., 58, Assumption, died Friday (Aug. 14. 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

TEETERS, Mary Lynn, 70, Mahomet, died Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand. 

