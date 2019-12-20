Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Funerals pending for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

SEELY,  Carol Jane, 83, Cowden, died Friday (Dec. 20, 2019). Lockart-Green Funral Home, Cowden.

SYMPSON, Dale Eugene, 73, Clinton, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

