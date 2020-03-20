Funerals pending for Saturday, March 21, 2020
Funerals pending for Saturday, March 21, 2020

JAMES, Ronald, 80, Decatur, died Friday (March 20, 2020). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

LOY, Vernalee, 95, Shelbyville, died Thursday (March 19, 2020). Howe and Yocke Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

NICHOLSON, Ida D., 85, Decatur, died Monday (March 16, 2020). Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

