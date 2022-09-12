Funerals pending for Sept. 13

CHANCE, Charlene, 86, Findlay, died Monday (Sept. 12, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
CHILDERS, Carol Ann, 67, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 9, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
LYNCH, Robert A., 78, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). Best Value Cremations, Decatur.
Tags
- Funerals Pending
- Brittany R.
- Funeral
- Decatur
- Billy
- Bloomington
- Robert E. Jr.
- Beecher City
- Vincent
- Patricia A.
- Henry F.
- Michelle Annette
- Evey
- Richard B.
- Duane Allen
- Cheryl I.
- Moon Rock
- Shelbyville
- Roberts
- Bailey
- James Edward Sr.
- Randolph
- Lindsay
- Gene Louis
- Tammy
- Melissa Ann
- Jerry Allen
- Ella Mae Bates
- Rodney L.
- Marilyn
- Terry Lynn
- Josephine
- Tennessee
- Grant
- Becky J.
- Frank
- Peter W.
- Funeral Home
- Strasburg
- Joy
- James E.
- Mount Zion
- Helen E.
- Jones
- Steven
- Cameron
- Central Cremation Center
- Infant
- Irene G.
- Dustin
- Houltzhouser
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.