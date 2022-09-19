 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Sept. 20

Babb, Gail,61, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 11, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

BURTON, Dwaine R., 63, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

CARMAN, Cheryl, 64, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

DAVIS, Barbara, 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

DAVIS, SHARON, 81, died Monday (Sept. 19, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

DICKSON, Joyce, 77, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

KOGER, Linda 73, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

LILLY, Anna Ruth, 92, Beecher City, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022) , Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

McDUFFIE, R. Brian, 85, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

NORDHOLM, Walter, 79, died Sunday (Sept. 18, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

PEEK, Robin L., 65, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

REEDY, Carolyn, 78, Argenta, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. 

ROBERTS, Dale, 74, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

WILLIAMS, Sanders, 74, of Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 14, 2022). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

