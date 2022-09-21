 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals pending for Sept. 22

ARNDT, Walter Jr., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FINNEY, Lois, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

ROBERTS, Dale Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

