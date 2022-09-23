Funerals pending for Sept. 24

ANDERSON, Priscilla, 68, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
BURNS, Donald, 66, Danvers, died Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
FOEHRER, Jerry L., 64, Dewitt, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
MORINO, Annette, 99, Decatur, died Wednesday (Sept. 21, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
RAY, Carol Sue, 59, Shelbyville, died Thursday (Sept. 22, 2022). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
