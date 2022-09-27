 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Sept. 28

HEMINGER, Marcella, 78, Paris, died Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

NELSON, Paulette E., 70, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022 ). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

ROBERTS, Joseph A., 82, Decatur, died Sunday (Sept. 25, 2022).  Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

STEVENS, Victor “Todd”, 47, Windsor,  died Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WILLIAMS, Lavette P., 48, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News