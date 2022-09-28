Funerals pending for Sept. 29

SHAY, Terry L., 71, Atlanta, died Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
WALZ, Ricky, 64, Lerna, died Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
WATSON, James, 74, Pleasant Plains, died Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
