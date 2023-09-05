ANDERSON, John Wesley, 78, Kenney, Sunday (Sept. 3, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
BROWN, Verlean, 74, Decatur, died Saturday (Sept. 2, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
COLLIVER, Laura Etta, Wapella, died Sunday (Sept. 3, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
GATTON, Henry Francis, Sr., 79, Shelbyville, died Sunday (Sept. 3, 2023). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
HAMPTON, Clarence W. "Bill", 86, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Sept. 2, 2023). Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
LANUTO, Gaspare, 57, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 1, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
LEET, George, 38, Springfield, died Wednesday (Aug. 30, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
MOHN, Ronald, 74, Cisco, died Thursday (Aug. 31, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
PARK, Stuart, 88, Springfield, died Friday (Sept. 1, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
SECHREST, Rebecca, 62, Dana, died Saturday (Sept. 2, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
TORBERT, Donna, 84, Kenney, died Sunday (Sept. 3, 2023). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
VARNER, Gerald, 89, Riverton, died Monday (Aug. 28, 2023). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.