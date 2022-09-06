Funerals pending for Sept. 7

MILLER, Cheryl, 77, Dalton City, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.
OVERSTREET, Irene G., 107, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 2, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
RUNYEN, Delores Jo Ann, 81, Maroa, died Sunday (Sept. 4, 2022). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa.
