 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for Sept. 8

HACKER, Dustin, 34, Charleston, died Sunday (Aug. 28th, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

HOLLINGSWORTH, Sue, 81, Decatur, died Saturday (September 3, 2022). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MILLER, Chery Kay (Motley), 77, Dalton City, formerly of Hindsboro, died Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News