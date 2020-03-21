Funerals pending for Sunday, March 22, 2020
Funerals pending for Sunday, March 22, 2020

BAKER, Nancy, 78, Clinton, 11:30 p.m. Friday (March 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral HOme, Clinton.

BURKS, Donald D., 88, Beecher City, 3:10 p.m. Friday (March 20, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

BRESNAN, Grace, 87, Sunset Hills, Mo., Friday (March 20, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

HOWARD, Walter, 78, Decatur, Saturday (March 21, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

JONES, Willie, 80, Decatur, Friday (March 20, 2020) at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

