Funerals Pending for Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

GILMORE, Evelyn "Elaine", 88, Decatur, died Friday (Dec. 20, 2019). Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs, Ark. 

HILQUIST, Clara A., 87, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

WALTERS, Thomas, 85, Decatur, died Sunday (Dec. 22, 2019). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

