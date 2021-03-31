 Skip to main content
Funerals today for April 1
DAY, Maurice W., 84, Maroa, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

HANNEKEN, Todd Anthony, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Mount Zion Intermediate School, 310 S. Henderson St., Mount Zion.

HUPP, Gerald E., 71, Decatur, 5 to 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

KNAP, Marlene L., 83, Naperville, formerly of Illiopolis, 1:30 p.m. at Harristown Cemetery, Harristown. 

