Funerals today for April 10
ALLSTON, Myra Dee, 68, Decatur, noon at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

FISH, Norma Jean (Waters), 83, Bingham, 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2876 N. 425th, Ramsey. 

REED, Cynthia D., Decatur, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E. Johns Ave., Decatur.

SCHLOSSER, Alice Lucille, 66, Decatur, her husband David will be laid to  rest with her, 3 p.m. at Heartland Community Church, 3253 N. Brush College Rd., Decatur.

SHEEHY, Gerald "Jerry" John Jr., 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, Decatur. 

